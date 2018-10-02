Missing General: Nigerian army discovers more vehicles in ‘death pool’

Related News

Military authorities have discovered more vehicles in a pool in Daru Du community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where the car of a missing general, Muhammed Alkali, was recently discovered.

The military also urged the community to help in locating the general, dead or alive days after he was declared missing. It also dismissed rumours that it planned on attacking members of the community over its missing staffer.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the car of the missing general was found in the community’s pond.

A blood-stained T-Shirt and a boxer short believed to belong to the general were also found in the car on Saturday.

Mr Alkali, a major general, was kidnapped some weeks ago in Plateau State, amidst fears by family members he has been killed by his abductors.

His car was found Saturday evening by a combined security team in the pond.

The major general was declared missing since September 3, when he was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi State.

Since the incident occurred, there have been suspicions Mr Alkali could have been killed and dumped in the pond hence leading to a concerted search.

The draining of water from the pond was on Friday protested by women of the community who said the pond was ‘ancestral’.

That did not deter the security operatives who continued draining the pond until the car was found.

The body of Mr Alkali is however yet to be found.

Search Intensifies

The military on Tuesday said more cars had been found in the pool and called for the community’s assistance in solving the mystery.

Since the discovery of the car, there have been fears the military could attack the community in retaliation.

On Saturday, the Plateau Peace and Justice Forum ( PPJF), held a press conference where it expressed fears that the Nigerian military could take military action on Daru Du.

But Benson Akinruluyo, GOC, 3 division, Rukuba barrack said the military has no such plans. He also said the military discovered an 18- seater bus and three other cars while searching the pond.

“There is no plan to take military action on the community or attack it. What we want is for the community to cooperate with us. We want them to tell us where Major General Ali is or where his corpse is kept,” Mr Akinruluyo, a major general, said.

Another major general, Augustine Agundu, who spoke with journalists at the pond said the search for the missing operative continues.

“Apart from the general’s car, that was found on Saturday and the bus that we found today, there are three more cars in the pond. We will also remove them,” Mr Agundu said.