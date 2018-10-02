Buhari postpones FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari-at-FEC Meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari at FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled to hold tomorrow, October 3,

The decision, according to his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, is as a result of “on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.”

The FEC meeting is attended by the president, his vice, and ministers; and is where government policies and major contracts are approved.

It is headed by Mr Buhari himself, while his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, chairs it in the absence of the president.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.