APC Primaries: Lagos Deputy Governor dumps Ambode

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule
Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday abandoned Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to support Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the two-horse race to pick the ticket to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election.

Mrs Adebule told journalists at Ward A and D in Iba Local Council Development Area of Lagos where she participated in the governorship primary of the APC, that she would endorse the candidate chosen by the party.

“The party has chosen a man and it is that man that I will support and follow,”she said.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the deputy governor arrived at the ward, some of her aides came with Sanwo-Olu’s posters and banners.

At the ward, accreditation started at about 10.36 a. m.as party electoral officials arrived.

There was no formal announcement of the results as the accreditation was brief.

Many party members at the venue started singing the praises of Mr Sanwo-Olu.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.