APC picks Sule as guber candidate in Nasarawa

Related News

A former Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Company, Abdullahi Sule, has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State.

Ismail Ahmed, Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, represented by the Secretary, Abduallhi Candido, announced the result of the election on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

Mr Ahmed said that Mr Sule polled 926 votes to defeat the Deputy Governor of the state, Silas Agara, and nine other aspirants who participated in the exercise.

He said Aliyu Wadada, a former member representing Karu/Keffi/ Kokona federal constituency at the National Assembly, placed second having polled a total of 517 votes, while the deputy governor emerged third with 356 votes.

Other aspirants include: Halilu Envuluanza, a former Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Council, who polled 246 votes; Ja’faru Ibrahim, member representing Nasarawa/Toto federal constituency,who garnered 105 votes, while Zakari Idde, former APC National Vice Chairman, scored 88 votes.

Dauda Kigbu, Shehu Tukur, Mohammed Maikaya, James Angbazo and Hassan Liman, polled ten, nine, eight, seven and four votes, respectively.

The chairman that 2,341 delegates were expected to participate in the primary election, out of which 2,337 were accredited and they voted.

He explained that 19 votes were invalidated for either double thumb printing or thumb printing on margin between boxes of two aspirants.

Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Al-Makura has commended the peaceful, transparent and fair conduct of the election, describing it as the hallmark of the party’s Change Mantra.

Mr Al-Makura appreciated the maturity of all the aspirants and their supporters while urging them to close ranks with the candidate of the party to win the general election and consolidate on the gains recorded so far in the state.

(NAN)