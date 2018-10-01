Two Premium Times journalists, 16 others shortlisted for West Africa Media Award

Related News

Two Premium Times’ journalists, Kemi Busari and Oladehinde Olawoyin, have been shortlisted for West Africa Media Excellence Awards.

Mr Busari who covers the Senate and Mr Olawoyin, who covers Business, Oil and Gas for PREMIUM TIMES have been listed among the 18 finalists that will be honoured by The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) at its award scheduled to hold on October 13 in Ghana.

According to the organisers, the competition received over 600 entries from 12 countries across West Africa from both Francophone and Anglophone countries.

The three-member panel of judges after a thorough review of the entries shortlisted 18 finalists for seven out of 14 categories.

“The event will be graced by distinguished diplomat and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and Head of UN office for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas.”

Other shortlisted finalists for WAMECA 2018 are Kingbewe Yao Hervé, Banuto (online) (Benin),; Justice Baidoo, Multimedia Broadcasting Limited, (Ghana); Anthony Acarus Stephen, Power FM/TV), (Liberia); Anthony Akaeze, TELL/ICIR, (Nigeria) and Manasseh Azure Awuni, Multimedia Broadcasting Limited, (Ghana).

Others are Adam Alqali, African Newspage (Nigeria); Mame Diomma Dramé, Ouestafnews, Senegal; Odimegwu Onwumere, (Nigeria); Voice, (Nigeria), Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, GHOne TV, (Ghana); Sawadogo Afsétou, Sidwaya (Burkina Faso); Seth Kwame Boateng, Multimedia Broadcasting Limited (Ghana); Bayo Olupohunda, NAIJ.com (Nigeria); Nabaloum Abdel Aziz, Sidwaya (Burkina Faso); Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, Multimedia Broadcasting Limited, (Ghana); Victor Ekwealor, Techpoint, Nigeria and Daryl Kwawu, Multimedia Broadcasting Limited (Ghana).

The winners for the various categories including the overall best West African journalist will be announced at the event.

“Winners will receive plaques, certificates and cash prizes. All finalists who are not winners in the various categories will also receive certificates of merit.

“All 18 finalists will also be inducted as fellows of the MFWA’s Journalism for Change Network and will be offered regular training opportunities both locally and internationally to enhance their capacity to influence positive change in society through journalism.”

The West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) is supported by MTN-Ghana, GCB Bank, Stanbic Bank and the US Embassy in Ghana. The event is also supported by several media partners across West Africa.