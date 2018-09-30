Makinde, Nasko emerge PDP gubernatorial candidates in Oyo, Niger

Related News

Seyi Makinde has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 gubernatorial election in Oyo state.

Mr Makinde, who contested with one other aspirant, Ayo Adeseun, scored 2,772 votes to secure the PDP ticket while the second contestant scored 21 votes.

Mr Adeseun had earlier called for the cancellation of the primary election on the ground that the authentic list of delegates for the primary had been tampered with.

He alleged that the party’s primary electoral committee had inserted names of some people that were not genuine delegates into the list.

He left the venue of the primary at the Liberty Stadium Ibadan in annoyance before the commencement of the exercise.

Mr Makinde, in his acceptance speech, pledged to revive the economy of the state and work on policies that would bring rapid development to the state.

He sought for the support of all party members and urged them to work towards the success of the party during the forthcoming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the exercise was witnessed by a representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), A A Ariyo and members of the National officers of the party.

In Minna, PDP governorship candidate in the 2015 general election in Niger, Umar Nasko, re-emerged the winner of the party’s primary for the 2019 general election.

He beat former Nigeria envoy to South Africa, Ahmed Ibeto, and four others in a a well organised and peaceful primary attended by 2,809 party delegates from the 25 local government areas across the state.

Others who contested the primary with him were Umar Dogonkoli, Hannafi Sudan and Aminu Baka.

