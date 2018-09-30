Osun governorship election, Wike’s threat to PDP, others top political discourse last week

Related News

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, politicians and Nigerians in general had a taste of what the elections could be like in the outgoing week.

The Osun State governorship election topped political discourse with its twists and the shenanigans that played out during the voting process.

Political parties were not left out as the main opposition party had in-house crisis over the venue of its national convention.

Below is a roundup of major political stories from last week:

Sunday:

By the early hours of Sunday, Nigerians were still waiting for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the winner of the gubernatorial election conducted in Osun State the previous day. And by evening on Sunday, the electoral body declared the election inconclusive – a declaration which sparked outrage from the opposition party, PDP.

At the end of the collation of votes, the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won majority votes of about 254,698 votes while Gboyega Oyetola of the APC came a close second with 254,345 votes. Both leading candidates had a difference of about 353 votes.

An elderly woman casting her vote in Osun State during the 2018 September Governorship election

The PDP rejected the declaration by INEC and demanded that its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, be declared winner. The party also said it would go to court to quash INEC’s declaration that the election was inconclusive.

In its response, the Media Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the Osun Governorship Election, Lai Mohammed, urged voters to ignore the “ranting’’ of the PDP.

He said the threat by the PDP to challenge in court INEC’s declaration of Saturday’s election as inconclusive was “nothing but sheer bravado” and that the threat was because the opposition party was afraid of losing the rerun.

The election, however, did not end on Saturday. There was a supplementary election on Thursday.

– The APC, again, rescheduled its presidential primary from September 25 to September 27.

– The National Assembly postponed its resumption to October 9. A statement by the National Assembly Clerk, Mohammed Sani-Omolori stated that the postponement was to enable lawmakers participate in the party primaries.

– The Plateau chapter of the APC queried Yahaya Kwande, elder statesman and member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), over alleged anti-party activities.

Latep Dabang, the party’s state chairman, who signed the query, asked Mr Kwande to explain why he attended a political rally organised by the rival PDP in Jos, on September 18. Mr Kwande also declared support for the presidential bid of PDP aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, at the event.

Monday:

– The leadership of PDP disagreed on a venue for the party’s presidential primaries fixed for October 6.

The disagreement which manifested at the inauguration of the party’s National Convention Planning Committee on Monday in Abuja, was between the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Working Committee (NWC).

While some members of the party picked Port Harcourt as the venue for the convention, others, however, disagreed.

– The Social Democratic Party (SDP) announced new dates for its primary elections to nominate candidates for the various elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to the SDP, the national convention of the party as announced by its national organising secretary, Emeka Atuma, would still hold on October 6 as earlier planned. The party had earlier fixed September 21, 23, 24 for nomination of aspirants for houses of assembly and House of Representatives respectively. However it said in view of the demand by many aspirants for extra time to put their acts together, the party had to reschedule.

– Former President Goodluck Jonathan said he believes David Mark, former senate president, will strengthen the bond of unity in Nigeria if elected president.

From left: Former Senate President, Sen. David Mark; former Governor of Niger State Babangida Aliyu; and former President, Goodluck Jonathan during the PDP National Convention in Abuja on Saturday (9/12/17). 06681/9/12/2017/Albert Otu/NAN

The former president, who hosted the PDP presidential aspirant in his Yenagoa residence, said Nigeria was in dire need of unity.

– The Senate President Bukola Saraki met with the candidate of the SDP in the Osun election, Iyiola Omisore, to solicit his support for the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke ahead of the supplementary election.

In the same vein, some members of the APC and governor-elect of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, also visited Mr Omisore in an attempt to gain his support.

At the end of each meeting, both parties claimed Mr Omisore has agreed to work with them.

Shortly after, Mr Omisore urged his supporters and residents of Osun State to vote for any party that believes in the agenda of his party. However, barely 24 hours after he made that statement, he openly declared his support for the APC as he urged supporters to vote for the party.

– The deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase, was expelled from the APC for alleged anti-party activities. The lawmaker who represents Owan Federal Constituency in Edo State was expelled by his ward and ratified by the local government.

Allegations levelled against Mr Iriase included defection of wards eight and nine APC executives to the PDP on the orders of Mr Iriase, presenting his personal assistant, Hilary Ozogo, to contest under the PDP platform and refusal to attend APC meetings.

However, in a separate statement, the Edo State chapter of the APC described the “purported” expulsion of Mr Iriase, as a nullity. Sunny Okomayin, the vice chairman of the party in Edo North, debunked Mr Iriase’s expulsion while fielding questions from journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

– The Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the APC to conduct fresh elections for the office of National Organising Secretary (NOS) within 30 days.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the order in a judgment on a suit filed by Osita Izunaso, the plaintiff and a contestant for the office of NOS in the recent APC elective convention.

Mr Izunaso had asked the court to determine whether the election into the office of National Organising Secretary of APC was marred by violence leading to the disenfranchisement of delegates from some states.

– The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) commenced the screening of its presidential aspirants. Among those screened were Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal

Tuesday:

– The APC released details of the types of primaries approved for its various state chapters. The list shows the APC approved direct and indirect primaries for different states.

In many states where the state governors are in battle with rivals such as senators and other influential politicians, the ruling party appears to have favoured the stance of the governors. Such states include Adamawa, Kaduna and Imo.

– An Imo State High Court held that the controversial removal of the state deputy governor, Eze Madumere, from office did not follow due process, therefore making it illegal.

Benjamin Iheka, the presiding judge, in his ruling nullified the removal.

Mr Madumere was on July 30 sacked by 19 of the 27 members of the Imo House of Assembly about same time a court in the state barred the lawmakers from removing the deputy governor from office.

– Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, “sneaked” into the state where he addressed his supporters at his Milla Road residence in Kano metropolis.

Mr Kwankwaso who recently endorsed his son-in law, Abba Yusuf, as his choice for 2019 governorship seat – an action that irked some of his followers, appealed to them to remain calm.

Wednesday:

– The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared that there will be consequences if the PDP succumbs to pressure from planted PDP presidential aspirants to move the party’s National Convention away from Port Harcourt.

He further said the state will not support any desperate PDP presidential aspirant who is sabotaging the economy of the state by fighting the hosting of the party’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt. He also warned that Rivers People will teach the party a bitter lesson if it allows planted desperate presidential aspirants to scuttle the hosting of the presidential primary in Port Harcourt as agreed by all leaders of the party.

He later apologised to leaders and presidential aspirants of the party for his anti-party outburst. At a NEC meeting of the party Friday afternoon, the Rivers governor showed remorse for his comments and assured party leaders he would be more guarded going forward.

The party, however, maintained Port Harcourt as the venue for the convention.

Thursday:

– The rerun election in Osun State was conducted amidst heavy presence of security agents and tension among voters.

In some of the local government where the elections held, there were records of violence and vote buying. Journalists and election observers were also arrested and barred from monitoring the voting process.

– The election observation team of the U.S., EU and UK have gave their initial observation on the conduct of the rerun governorship election as they made reference to reports of irregularities, harassment and interference by inappropriate persons in the elections and urged residence to remain calm.

At the end of the election, INEC declared Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as the winner of the 2018 Osun governorship election. He was returned as governor-elect on Thursday at the end of a supplementary election which held in seven polling units across four local governments – a declaration which the PDP candidate described as a charade and outrightly rejected.

The APC candidate won six of the seven units amidst allegations of harassment and other forms malpractice. At the end of the tally of votes, the APC candidate scored a total of 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate scored a total of 255,023 votes.

– The APC released the full list of candidates screened for governorship elections across Nigeria next year. While many of the aspirants were cleared, some like communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, and women affairs minister, Aisha Al-hassan, were disqualified.

– Five ministers in the federal cabinet were confirmed to have signified intention to seek the governorship ticket of their party, APC.

Of the five, three were cleared by the screening committee put in place by the party while two others were not successful. The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Al-Hassan and Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu were disqualified.

Explaining why the duo were disqualified, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said Mr Shittu was disqualified from running for Oyo governor after he was found to have skipped the mandatory NYSC scheme upon graduation from school.

Mr Oshiomhole said Ms Alhassan was disqualified for alleged disloyalty to the party. “Our constitution is clear and it dictates that to contest elections or even hold office in the APC, you must be loyal to the party in every material concern,” he said.

Friday:

– President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the APC and the governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, for winning the keenly contested governorship election.

President Buhari extended felicitations to the state and national campaign teams that worked assiduously to guarantee the victory at the polls, while commending the outgoing governor, Rauf Aregbesola for eight years of steadfastness and service to his people.

– A Nigerian lawmaker, Funke Adedoyin, passed away. Ms Adedoyin died of cancer, PREMIUM TIMES LEARNT.

– An aspirant to the office of governor of Adamawa State under the APC, Nuhu Ribadu, who earlier declared his gubernatorial ambition, denied reports that he has withdrawn from the race.

The denial was contained in a statement Friday by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Salihu Bawuro, in Yola.

Saturday:

– Aisha Alhassan, Nigeria’s women affairs minister, resigned her position.

In a September 29 letter to the president, Ms Alhassan decried her disqualification from contesting for the APC governorship ticket in Taraba State, saying the action constituted a grave injustice against her since she paid to purchase the form and had been a loyal member of the party since 2014.

She, thereafter, dumped the APC on Saturday and picked the United Democratic Party (UDP), nomination form to contest for the Taraba governorship seat.

– Thirty six out of the 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly endorsed an aspirant in the Lagos APC gubernatorial primaries, Jide Sanwo-Olu.

A statement by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Adefunmilayo Tejuoso, said the decision was taken at a parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers which took place at Lateef Jakande auditorium of the House on Saturday, a day before the governorship primaries of the party.

– Similarly, Obafemi Hamzat, one of the major contenders for the APC governorship ticket in Lagos, also stepped down for Mr Sanwo-Olu.

– The presidency described the outcome of the APC presidential primaries which held on Friday across the states with President Muhammadu Buhari as the sole aspirant, as a major boost to his success at next year’s general election.

Some of the results declared by governors or top party members in APC controlled states showed that Mr Buhari scored high number of votes even though he was in the U. S attending the 73rd United Nation General Assembly.

– The APC postponed the governorship primaries for Lagos and Imo states. It said the two states would no longer hold their respective primaries on Sunday as previously scheduled. The primaries would go on tomorrow in all other states but the two.

– The APC inaugurated a 21-member National Convention Committee (NCC). The inauguration was done by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Saturday.

– The KOWA Party said it adopted the use of online voting and examination writing for its primary election to boost participation, promote internal democracy and ensure credibility.

Abimbola Oyedokun, Chairman, KOWA Lagos said online voting was adopted to promote direct primaries.