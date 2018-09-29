Related News

The presidency has described the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries which held on Friday across the states with President Muhammadu Buhari as the sole aspirant, as a major boost to his success at next year’s general election.

Some of the results declared by governors or top party members in APC controlled states showed that Mr Buhari scored high number of votes even though he was in the U. S attending the 73rd United Nation General Assembly.

In his home state of Katsina, the state chapter announced that he scored 802,819 votes during the exercise in the state.

Other results are Kano 2,931,235, Zamfara 247,847 representing 98%, Jigawa 202,599 votes, Bauchi 786,032 and Sokoto 472, 344

The presidency, in a statement by spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a more direct way, the huge turnout of millions of registered party members at all voting centres proved that the president had an incomparable ability to reach out to people and mobilise votes.

“It is significant that President Buhari has won a major victory, fair and square through direct nationwide primary, a system that seeks to break the mould,”Mr Shehu said.

He also said Mr Buhari had shown that “you don’t have to be a party owner or go through a difficult inner party consensus to emerge as candidate.”

Beyond this being a victory for the party and the president, he said, it was also a message to everyone that development and good governance were more important to the Nigerian people than “divide and rule politics”.

“The message in the air from this unique achievement by the APC is that all true democratic parties in the country need to start raising their act by copying the leadership of the President.

“We thank everyone for their role in bringing about this victory,” he said.