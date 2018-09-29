Lagos APC Guber: Hamzat steps down for Sanwo-Olu

Related News

Obafemi Hamzat, one of the major contenders for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Lagos, on Saturday, stepped down for Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Thirty six out of the 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Saturday endorsed Mr Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Hamzat’s withdrawal leaves Mr Sanwo-Olu and the incumbent governor, Akinwumi Ambode, as the only contenders for the party’s ticket in its primaries scheduled for September 30.

NAN recalls that Mr Hamzat, also a governorship aspirant of the APC in 2015, was a Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos.

Addressing journalists in company of Mr Sanwo-Olu and some supporters in Lagos, Mr Hamzat urged his supporters to vote for Mr Sanwo-Olu in the party’s primaries.

Explaining his reasons for stepping down, Mr Hamzat said that it was borne out of the greater good for Lagos than the benefit of an individual.

“After due consultation with my numerous supporters and in deference to the wise counsel of those I consider my political mentors, I resolved to step down from the governorship race.

“Apart from the fact that I can vouch for his personal integrity, great humility and extraordinary intelligence, Mr Sanwo-Olu is someone I have had close interaction with in the past.

“We have worked closely with Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was them the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State.

“Having been part and parcel of the formulation and execution of various policies and programmes that transformed Lagos right from former governors Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola’s administrations, I strongly believe that Sanwo-Olu is equally rooted to fly our party’s flag in the 2019 elections.

“I have no doubt that he is well placed and equipped to take Lagos to greater height, hence my stepping down for him.

He commended members of the party for their loyalty, pointing out that the party‘s progress and winning elections in Lagos was because of their commitment.

(NAN)