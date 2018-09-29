Osun Poll: EU, UK, US missions concerned about security agencies’ neutrality in 2019 elections

Related News

The European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States missions that monitored the just-concluded Osun governorship elections have expressed concerns over “widespread incidents of interference and intimidation of voters, journalists, and civil society” during the exercise.

The missions, in a joint statement issued in Abuja stressed the need for neutrality of the security services and responsible conduct by party agents during future elections, particularly in 2019.

The polls, won by the ruling APC was marred by widespread violence, intimidation and irregularities.

Here’s the full statement.

“Delegations from the Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States observed the voting in the Osun State re-run election on September 27.

“We once again commend the vast majority of the voters in the state for exercising their democratic rights peacefully.

“In contrast to our overall findings on the vote of September 22, we were concerned to witness widespread incidents of interference and intimidation of voters, journalists, and civil society observers by some political party supporters and security agencies.

“Many of our findings mirror those of leading civil society groups that observed the election.

“We commend the work of INEC leadership during both elections. But it is clear that the neutrality of the security services and responsible conduct by party agents, both inside and outside polling units, will be essential to ensure free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in 2019.

“We continue to call for calm from all stakeholders and urge that any challenges to the election result be made through peaceful and lawful means.

“We restate our position of firm neutrality among all parties and candidates. We remain committed to supporting the Nigerian people in seeing free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections.”