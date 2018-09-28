Ribadu denies withdrawing from Adamawa guber race

Related News

An aspirant to the office of governor of Adamawa State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied reports that he has withdrawn from the race.

The denial was contained in a statement Friday by the Director General of his campaign organisation, Salihu Bawuro, in Yola.

“Our attention is drawn to rumours circulating to the effect that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has withdrawn his aspiration for Adamawa State governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We would have disregarded the rumour as a tissue of lies and figment of the peddlers’ imagination. But we are constrained to respond as the same mischievous rumour is now being fed to some media organisations in order for the mischief to gain undue traction and confuse our supporters,” the statement said.

The statement also calls on all supporters and well wishers of the former chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, to disregard that rumour as a handiwork of his opponents.

“Mallam Nuhu Ribadu did not hold any negotiation meeting with any aspirant, talk less of arriving at a decision.

“We remain in the race and we are doing everything to attain victory. We appreciate the overwhelming support and goodwill we are enjoying from all our people in Adamawa State

“This support was signified by the mammoth crowd which trooped out to welcome Mallam Nuhu Ribadu when he declared to run for the governorship last Saturday,” the statement said.

The campaign organisation also said those who see Mr Ribadu as a threat to their ambition “should better advance their own profiles and agenda, rather than resorting to selling cheap lies and fake news to unsuspecting public.”

Mr Ribadu is one of the major contenders challenging Governor Bindow Jibrilla for the Adamawa APC governorship ticket.