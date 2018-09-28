Buhari’s Chief of Staff visits Abuja crash pilots in hospital

Related News

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, has visited the two pilots who survived an air crash involving two fighter jets in Katampe district of Abuja Friday.

While one of the pilots died from injury sustained from the crash, two others survived and are currently on admission at a military hospital in Abuja.

Mr Kyari who spoke briefly said Mr Buhari had been informed about the crash.

“I wish you quick recovery. The President said we should come and see you and wish you well, he is fully aware, he has been informed on what happened. We are proud of your service to your country,” he said.

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar, who spoke with State House correspondents, described the incident as “the tragic nature of our job.

“As combat pilots sometimes terrible things happen and this is one of those days.”

He said the officers had been rehearsing for the 58th anniversary of the country, and that “everybody was full of enthusiasm, excited to be part of the celebration, unfortunately we had this incident this afternoon.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari commiserating at the Defence Intelligent Agency (DIA) Hospital, Abuja with an injured pilot of the Air Force fighter jet which crashed on Katampe hill on Friday (28/9/18). With him is the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. 05214/28/9/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN Pic.35. From left: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar; the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, during their visit to the Defence Intelligent Agency (DIA) Hospital, Abuja to commiserating with an injured pilot of the Air Force fighter jet which crashed on Katampe hill on Friday (28/9/18). 05215/28/9/2018/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN

“We have set up a board of inquiry to clearly understand what really happened. This was supposed to the last rehearsal before the actual flying on the 1st of October,” he said.

Mr Abubakar also said it was “unfortunate that we lost one of them, but we are also consoled by the fact that we have two of the pilots here who are in stable condition, they have been visited by the Chief of Staff and I have also visited them.”

Meanwhile, the pilot who died may be buried at the military cemetery today.