A Nigerian lawmaker has died, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Funke Adedoyin, a member of the House of Representatives from Kwara State, died on Friday afternoon in Abuja. Her profile on the Nigerian National Assembly website put her age at 56.

“This is a big loss to me, I am feeling a personal loss right now,” Razak Atunwa, her Reps colleague from Kwara, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening. “It was this afternoon that she passed on in Abuja.”

Mr Atunwa, chairman of House Judiciary Committee and governorship aspirant in Kwara, said Ms Adedoyin died of cancer.

“She had been battling cancer in the past few years,” the lawmaker said.

Ms Adedoyin was daughter of famed Nigerian industrialist Samuel Adedoyin.

She was appointed minister of state for health by former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term between 2003 and 2007.

Ms Adedoyin was amongst a host of All Progressives Congress lawmakers who joined the Peoples Democratic Party in a mass defection earlier this year.