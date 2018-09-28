Despite opposition, PDP insists on holding convention in Rivers State

Uche-Secondus
Uche-Secondus

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to hold the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The decision was taken at the 83rd NEC meeting of the party which held at the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Friday.

Delegates to the convention are expected to elect the party’s presidential candidate for 2019 general election.

Some aspirants had complained about the choice of Port Harcourt as the venue because it had the potential being hijacked by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who is believed to wield tremendous influence in the former ruling party.

Mr Wike is also a close ally of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal who is one of the presidential aspirants. He is believed by many to be subtly supporting the former Speaker in his aspirations to clinch the party’s ticket.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan said, the choice of Port Harcourt was a “unanimous decision” at the NEC.

He also said the meeting assured all aspirants of a free and fair election during the convention.

Mr Ologbondiyan also said the NEC resolved that all aspirants would sign an agreement with the party officials to accept the outcome of the convention.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.