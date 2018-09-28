Plateau Violence: State govt imposes curfew on Jos

Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story
Plateau State on map used to illustrate the story

The Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on two local government areas in Jos.

This follows the killings of yet to be confirmed number of people on Thursday night and the resultant violence protest in Jos on Friday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the killings and the tension it has generated almost taking a religious dimension in the Plateau capital.

Richard Tokma, Secretary to the State Government, confirmed the curfew in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“Sequel to security breach in some parts of the Jos North, Gov. Simon Lalong, has approved the imposition of a disk-to-down curfew from 6: P.M to 6: A.M in Jos North and Jos South LGAs with immediate effect.

“However, while assuring of lives and properties of the people, citizens are advised to exercise restrain to remain calm and report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents,” Mr Tokma said.

Earlier, the police confirmed the killings on Thursday night, saying security has been improved in the area.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.