Plateau Violence: State govt imposes curfew on Jos

The Plateau State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on two local government areas in Jos.

This follows the killings of yet to be confirmed number of people on Thursday night and the resultant violence protest in Jos on Friday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the killings and the tension it has generated almost taking a religious dimension in the Plateau capital.

Richard Tokma, Secretary to the State Government, confirmed the curfew in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“Sequel to security breach in some parts of the Jos North, Gov. Simon Lalong, has approved the imposition of a disk-to-down curfew from 6: P.M to 6: A.M in Jos North and Jos South LGAs with immediate effect.

“However, while assuring of lives and properties of the people, citizens are advised to exercise restrain to remain calm and report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agents,” Mr Tokma said.

Earlier, the police confirmed the killings on Thursday night, saying security has been improved in the area.