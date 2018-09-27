2019: APC clears three Buhari ministers for governorship, disqualifies two

Related News

Five ministers in the federal cabinet signified intention to seek the governorship ticket of their party, APC.

This was confirmed in the official list of aspirants released by the party Thursday evening.

Of the five, three were cleared by the screening committee put in place by the party while two others were not successful.

The three cleared are Usani, the Minister of Niger Delta; Mansu Ali, Minister of Defence and Mustapha Shehu, Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing.

Mr Usani wants to be governor in Cross River, Mr Ali in Zamfara and Mr Shehu in Borno State.

The unsuccessful two are Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication and Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs, who were both seeking to be governors of Oyo and Taraba states.

Mr Shittu was disqualified for not participating in the mandatory NYSC programme after he graduated from the university.

Instead of going for service, Mr Shittu chose to go straight into politics and was elected a state lawmaker in 1979.

When asked why he declined to serve, Mr Shittu told PREMIUM TIMES his lawmaking duties at the time were also national service; an excuse faulted by the NYSC management.

Although the APC has now disqualified Mr Shittu for failing to serve, President Muhamamdu Buhari continues to retain him as a minister.

No reason was given for Mrs Alhassan’s disqualification.