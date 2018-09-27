Related News

A journalist with Galaxy TV, Seun Falomo, was manhandled by police officers at the INEC headquarters, Osogbo, Thursday afternoon.

Mr Falomo, a duly accredited journalist, was teargassed at close range and beaten by the officers.

He was accused of snapping photos of them while they were shooting tear gas to disperse protesters who were approaching the headquarters.

At about 4.45 p.m., the protesters, believed to be PDP supporters, were seen making their way to the INEC office.

On sighting them, police officers who were under a tree few metres from the INEC office, fired gunshots into the air and several tear gas canisters at the protesters.

Meanwhile, Mr Falomo was under one of the trees receiving a call while the brouhaha ensued.

On sighting the journalist, some police officers barked at him to end the call, an order he resisted.

The call was forcefully ended by the officers who seized his phone and ordered him to “go inside or leave here.”

Mr Falomo’s insistence on retrieving his phone earned him beating from the officers.

Upon his protest, one of the officers fired tear gas few metres to his feet.

He was eventually roughly dragged away in what seemed like an arrest.

The officers gave an order for all journalists and observers present to vacate the location.

His phone has not been released as at press time.

Earlier in the day, a PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Kemi Busari, was arrested for taking pictures at polling unit one, ward eight in Orolu Local Government Area.