Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South Local Government Area in the Osun State governorship supplementary poll held on Thursday.

In the inconclusive election held Saturday, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) scored 254,698 votes to beat his APC rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.

The electoral commission, however, declared the election inconclusive because the margin of 353 votes between the two leading parties, PDP and APC, was less than the number of cancelled votes (3,498) in seven polling units where results was cancelled across four local governments.

Ife South LG houses one of the seven polling units, where the re-run election held. The six other polling units are situated in Orolu, Osogbo and Ife-north LGAs.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through the presiding officer in Polling Unit 012 in Olode Ward of Ife South, the APC scooped 283 votes while the PDP, which came second, had 15 votes.

Thus, APC led the PDP with a margin of 268 votes.

Below is the Breakdown of the votes:

Number of registered voters: 812

Number of accredited voters: 310

Number of rejected votes: 6

APC: 283

APA: 3

APGA: 1

PDP: 15

SDP: 1

UPN: 1

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reported that PDP party agents were absent in the Ife South polling unit.

The PDP publicity secretary, Bamidele Salaam, when asked why the agent of the party was absent said the party agent, alongside some members, were chased away from the polling unit by hoodlums early Thursday.

“The report that got to us was that some of our party members including the agents were chased away from the polling unit by some thugs on Thursday morning,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

The PDP candidate has described the election as a charade and rejected its outcome.