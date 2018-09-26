FEC approves $64m contract for Escravos power supply

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $64 million for power supply to communities around the Escravos area in Delta State.

This was disclosed Wednesday by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, at the end of FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Kachikwu said the execution of the contract will stop the N18 million spent monthly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide power to the area.

Escravos is located in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. Communities likely to benefit from the provision of power supply include Ugborodu, Ogidigben, Jala, Madagho and Ajidubu.

Escravos also hosts to two major multinational oil companies, Shell and Chevron.

While Shell has three flow stations (Sagara, Otumara and Ogidigbe), Chevron has its flow station offshore.