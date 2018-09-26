FEC approves $64m contract for Escravos power supply

A Chevron riser that pumps crude from Escravos to Kaduna Refinery
A Chevron riser that pumps crude from Escravos to Kaduna Refinery

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $64 million for power supply to communities around the Escravos area in Delta State.

This was disclosed Wednesday by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, at the end of FEC meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Kachikwu said the execution of the contract will stop the N18 million spent monthly by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to provide power to the area.

Escravos is located in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. Communities likely to benefit from the provision of power supply include Ugborodu, Ogidigben, Jala, Madagho and Ajidubu.

Escravos also hosts to two major multinational oil companies, Shell and Chevron.

While Shell has three flow stations (Sagara, Otumara and Ogidigbe), Chevron has its flow station offshore.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.