EU, UK, U.S. speak on Osun governorship election

Related News

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the rerun election that would conclude the Osun state governorship election on Thursday, key foreign missions in Nigeria have indicated interest in the process.

The missions of European Union, United Kingdom and the United States commended the polls which held on Saturday, while calling for greater peace and orderly conduct during the rerun.

The election, which held on Saturday, was declared inconclusive following inability to conduct voting in seven polling units across three local governments.

Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Boyega Oyetola and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Yekeen Adeleke were in a tight race at the polls.

In a joint statement shared by the information unit of the US Embassy, the three missions were united in calling for calm and orderliness, and end to vote buying.

“We urge that all continue to support a peaceful , free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where — through no fault of their own — voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted last Saturday. We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.”

Full statement below:

Statement from the Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States on Osun Election

The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States observed the voting in Osun State September 22. We commend the people of Osun for voting peacefully, the Independent National Electoral Commission for the improved organisation of the election, and security services for their conduct.

We urge that all continue to support a peaceful , free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where — through no fault of their own — voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted last Saturday. We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.

Whoever wins the election after Thursday’s vote should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat.