Insecurity: I’d fire all Nigerian Army generals if I had my way — Sowore

The convener of the TakeItBack Movement and the party chairman of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said if he has his way, he would sack all Nigerian army generals to ensure the security of the nation.

In a statement signed by Rachel Onamusi-Kpias, his director, PR & media, the presidential aspirant said the top echelons of the military have failed in their duties to secure the nation.

Mr Sowore also said the army generals continue to amass illegal wealth at the detriment of their junior officers and Nigerians.

Part of the statement issued by the Sahara Reporters publisher reads:

“There is irrefutable proof that these generals do nothing to neither defend our nation nor equip the hardworking soldiers to do their jobs. Army promotions have become political. Leadership has been embroiled in corruption cases, with countless of these generals buying houses in Dubai and other exotic locations while a war rages and the victims are innocent Nigerians – civilians and soldiers alike.

“Questions must be asked of these army generals when girls are being captured in their hundreds and the captors are allowed to march unharmed into town to release them after handsome ransoms have been paid. Questions must be asked when the ledger books show billions of naira being disbursed for national security and our valiant soldiers frequently have to beg villagers for food and shelter.

“The brave men and women who took vows to serve our nation are being short-changed by these very generals. The rank and file have demonstrated courage in the face of poor welfare, old and non-functional weapons while their leaders travel in armoured vehicles, educate their children in the most expensive foreign schools and receive world class treatment at the hands of foreign physicians.”

He also made some recommendations.

“We propose a discharge of these old cabals and put in their stead a world class national security system that offers protection to Nigeria, her citizens and her soldiers. We propose a listening government that makes the welfare of the troops our topmost priority. World class weapons will be provided. We will leverage intelligence from neighbouring countries and global intelligence from anti-terror efforts.

“We will finally tackle Boko Haram head on instead of working in partnership with terrorists, and finally, leadership within the military will not be based on nepotism but earned. Capable men and women will be promoted and empowered to lead our troops to victory!

“The business of heading the Giant of Africa is not for the weak-hearted or the complacent. Our borders must stand impenetrable. Our people must feel safe within their own homes, towns and cities. Our children must go to school and return to us safely. Our great nation Nigeria must progress.”