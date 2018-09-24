Insurgency: Troops rescue 146, neutralise 14 terrorists – Army spokesperson

Boko Haram
Boko Haram sect

Troops on clearance operations have rescued 146 persons during clearance operations between Sunday and Monday in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement issued by Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, said the troops also neutralised 14 terrorists.

They also rescued some annimals, according to Mr Chukwu, a brigadier general.

He said the rescued persons were being documented for handover to the appropriate agency.

Mr Chukwu, however, said an officer sustained injury during the operation and was receiving treatment in a military facility.

In a related development, Mr Chukwu said troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed at Keken in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, have repelled terrorists attack in the town.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.