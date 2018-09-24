APC, again reschedules presidential primary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its presidential primary for September 28.

The party made this known in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Monday evening.

The party had released a statement on Sunday changing the initial date for the primary to September 27, same day a new governor for Osun State will be elected. Mr Nabena earlier on Monday told PREMIUM TIMES there was no problem with the clash of dates.

Less than 24 hours after the Sunday announcement, the governing party announced a new date.

“In view of the Osun State Governorship rerun election which has been scheduled for Thursday, September 27th, 2018, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Friday, September 28th, 2018.”

The APC said the new date will also enable registered party members in all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), participate in the exercise.

Only President Muhammadu Buhari has purchased the APC presidential nomination form.

The Osun governorship election held September 22 but was declared inconclusive Sunday afternoon because the difference between the two leading parties, APC and PDP, was less than the total number of votes cancelled.

The commission therefore scheduled Thursday September 27 for a rerun election.