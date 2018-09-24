OsunDecides2018: Saraki meets Omisore ahead of supplementary poll

Related News

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday met with the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Iyiola Omisore ahead of Thursday’s supplementary poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) called the supplementary poll after declaring the election held on Saturday inconclusive because the margin of victory of the winner was lower than the number of registered voters in seven units where polling was disrupted.

In the inconclusive election, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 254,698 votes to beat his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Gboyega Oyetola, who polled 254,345 votes.

Mr Omisore came a third in the election and stands no chance of overhauling the two candidates ahead of him in the supplementary poll, for which reason he has been dubbed the beautiful bride whose support may decide the eventual winner.

On Monday, Mr. Saraki, chairman of the PDP campaign team for the election, met with Mr. Omisore to solicit his support for Mr Adeleke.

Mr. Saraki who posted on his Twitter said “I thank Sen. Iyiola Omisore (@iyiomisore) for the ward reception he and his people gave me and members of my entourage in Ile Ife today”

“From now on, it will be a win-win situation for the state of the Land of Virtue, Osun, Nigeria, in general.”

There had been speculations since the meeting that Mr. Omisore will work with the PDP against the ruling APC on Thursday.

Mr Omisore was the PDP candidate four years ago but defected to the Social Democratic Party just ahead of this election, citing alleged manipulation to keep the party’s ticket out of his reach.