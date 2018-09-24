2019: SDP announces new date for primaries

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has announced new dates for its primary elections to nominate candidates for the various elective positions ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The party made this known in a press release by its national publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed.

According to the release, the national convention of the party as announced by its national organising secretary, Emeka Atuma will still hold on October 6 as earlier planned.

The party had earlier fixed September 21, 23, 24 for nomination of aspirants for house of assembly and house of reps respectively. However it said in view of the demand by many aspirants for extra time to put their acts together, the party had to reschedule.

The new timetable shows electioneering activities would kick-start with screening of house of assembly, house of representative aspirants and Senate simultaneously on September 27.

Primary elections for the house of assembly, house of representatives and senate aspirants follow suit on September 28, after which appeal for all primary elections would be on September 29.

Screening of the party’s governorship aspirants will commences September 30.

The governorship primaries and appeal for governorship primaries holds October 1 and 2 respectively.

The party therefore called on all state chairmen and aspirants to be fully prepared and ensure hitch-free screening and primary elections in their state.