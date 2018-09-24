2019: David Mark takes campaign to Jigawa, flays Buhari government

Related News

A former senate president and presidential aspirant, David Mark, in Jigawa State on Sunday asked for support for his ambition to oust President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he accused of failing to unite Nigerians and ensure their security.

Mr Mark was in the state to solicit the support of party delegates for the upcoming Peoples Democratic Party primaries.

Mr Mark said he was delighted by the hospitality of people of the state, “despite that fact that, a fellow presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido is from Jigawa but people came out in numbers to welcome me, I appreciate you”.

Mr Lamido is also seeking the same ticket under the opposition party alongside over a dozen others.

Mr Mark urged party members to remain in the party “for better for worst”, adding that PDP is the only party that will bring development to the country.

“Under APC, there is no peace and unity among Nigerians. We have many incidences of insecurity in the country and if there’s no unity and peace there will be no development,” he said.

While commenting on the recent Osun State election, he called on the APC to learn how to accept defeat “so that our democracy can move forward”.

The serving senator told the gathering that he will utilise the opportunity to visit Mr Lamido at his country home at Bamaina, Birnin Kudu local government area of the state, a 50-kilometre drive from Dutse, the state capital.

However, PREMIUM TIMES learnt he did not visit his rival as promised.

Meanwhile, Zainab Kure, director general, David Mark presidential campaign team said prior to the 2015 general election, Nigerians viewed Mr Buhari as the only solution to the country’s problems but have been disappointed.

“Previously, Nigerians didn’t look on to God Almighty for a better presidential candidate, they just said this person (Buhari) is the only right man for the country,” Mrs. Kure said.

She said now Nigerians now know better.

“God’s decision is the finest, we will pray for Hs guidance to produce the right candidate that will defeats the ruling party,” she said.

Mrs Kure urged the party delegates to be critical when electing the party’s aspirant.

She told them that all the presidential aspirants have ‘agreed’ that whoever emerges winner among them will have the support of others. This newspaper is yet to verify this claim.

“Jigawa State, initially is a PDP State but little misunderstanding between us led to the emergence of APC which I hope (will end). We will understand each other (one another) better and chase APC, come 2019.

“David Mark, like other PDP presidential aspirants have a common course of chasing the ruling party that has become a calamity to the country’s progress,” she added.

In his remarks at the event, the state PDP chairman, Salisu Mahmadu commended the foresightedness of Mr Mark adding that during his leadership, the Senate experienced peace and discipline.

He said the PDP members look forward to the decision party leaders will take regarding who flies the party’s flag in 2019.