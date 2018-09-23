BREAKING: National Assembly postpones resumption

Related News

Nigeria’s National Assembly has postponed it’s resumption.

The parliament will now resume on October 9 instead of September 25 earlier slated.

The postponement was contained in a statement by the National Assembly clerk, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, addressed to the lawmakers.

“This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please,” the statement reads.