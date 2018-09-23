OsunDecides2018: Drama as man confesses plan to change result sheet

Related News

The arrest of one Salau Mutiu, an INEC administrative staff in Ayedaade local government, has added a new twist to the alleged slash of the votes of the Peoples Democratic Party from the local government by 1000 votes.

The figures as declared at the collation centre and recorded in the form EC60E showed the PDP scored 10836 votes while APC clinched 10861 votes.

But while declaring the results at the INEC headquarters on Sunday morning, the figures suddenly changed to 9836.

The agent of the PDP challenged the result, demanding a thorough investigation before the final declaration of results.

The returning officer then asked the PDP agents do their own checks since the figures contained in the result sheet submitted to him tallied with the total figure given.

While the PDP agents were still poring through the heap of result sheets from the polling units, a member of the PDP, along with other persons, walked into the collation centre with Mr Mutiu.

He told journalists that he was arrested while trying to remove the original sheet, which has the original figure of 10836 votes, from the INEC local government office.

He said one of his superiors in his office gave him he directive to change the result.

He also claimed that he had the original copy of the results which he said he attempted to shred.

Just as he was about to be ushered into the centre where results were being declared, security operatives intervened, querying the plan to drag the man into he hall to “disrupt” announcement of results.

At the time of filing the report, Mr Mutiu was still under the custody of security men who kept him away from being dragged before presiding officers.

Meanwhile the PDP agents, led by Dele Adeleke, are holding on to their protest insisting that something must be done about the development.