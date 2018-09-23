OsunDecides2018: APC wins Aregbesola’s local govt

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Osun governorship election in the local government of the incumbent state governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Aregbesola voted at his Ward 8, Unit 1, Ifofin polling booth in Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state. The governor’s party, APC, also won in the polling unit.

Mr Aregbesola’s former Chief of Staff, Gboyega Oyetola, is the APC candidate in the election.

In the final result announced by the electoral commission, INEC, for the governor’s local government, the APC had 9,790 votes to defeat its closest rival, PDP, which had 8,244 votes. The SDP came third in the local government with 1,275 votes.

Ilesa East is one of the 30 local governments in Osun State. It is in the Osun East Senatorial District of the state.

INEC is yet to declare the winner of the election with results so far declared as at press time showing the election is a two-way race between the APC and the PDP with the latter having a slight lead.