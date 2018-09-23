#OsunDecides2018: PDP’s Adeleke wins own local govt with wide margin

Ademola Adeleke addressing journalists
Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing Osun governorship election, has won his Ede North Local Government Area with a wide margin of votes.

Mr Adeleke won with well over double the votes garnered my his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

The collation officer, Taiwo Mafimisebi, announced the result at about 1.50 a.m.

At the end of collation at the INEC headquarters in Ede, Mr Adeleke polled 18,745 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oyetola who had 7,025 votes.

Following Mr Oyetola is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, who had 1380 votes.

In fourth and fifth positions were candidates of ADP, Moshood Adeoti and ADC, Fatai Akinbade with 758 and 89 votes respectively.

Ede North has 11 wards. A total of 28,672 valid votes were recorded in the local government while 1631 was rejected, both making 30,303 total votes cast.

See full results including ward breakdown below:

Collation started at the INEC headquarters, Ede North by 9.50p.m. The local government has 11 wards.

Result from ward 9 Apaso, Ede North (10 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 3608
Accredited – 2037

ADC – 2
ADP – 73
APC – 508
PDP – 1276
SDP – 67

Total valid votes – 1956
Rejected – 81
Total votes cast – 2038

Result from ward 8, Ede North (13 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 5453
Accredited – 2682

ADC – 5
ADP – 54
APC – 626
PDP – 1791
SDP – 34

Total valid votes – 2575
Rejected – 101
Total votes cast – 2676

Result from ward 11, Ede North (7 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 2420
Accredited – 1324

ADC – 0
ADP – 64
APC – 273
PDP – 858
SDP – 30

Total valid votes – 1247
Rejected – 51
Total votes cast – 1298

Result from ward 1, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 3934
Accredited – 2091

ADC – 8
ADP – 40
APC – 523
PDP – 1313
SDP – 40

Total valid votes – 1983
Rejected – 106
Total votes cast – 2089

Result from ward 2, Ede North (22 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 8606
Accredited – 4119

ADC – 4
ADP – 74
APC – 716
PDP – 3015
SDP – 89

Total valid votes – 3983
Rejected – 136
Total votes cast – 4119

Result from ward 5, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 7358
Accredited – 4222

ADC – 9
ADP – 52
APC – 708
PDP – 2321
SDP – 626

Total valid votes – 3832
Rejected – 383
Total votes cast – 4215

Result from ward 4, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 6757
Accredited – 3436

ADC – 13
ADP – 91
APC – 787
PDP – 2010
SDP – 227

Total valid votes – 3194
Rejected – 235
Total votes cast – 3429

Result from ward 6, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 5345
Accredited – 2616

ADC – 7
ADP – 47
APC – 646
PDP – 1687
SDP – 55

Total valid votes – 2503
Rejected – 109
Total votes cast – 2612

Result from ward 7, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 7331
Accredited – 3127

ADC – 19
ADP – 54
APC – 640
PDP – 2014
SDP – 157

Total valid votes – 2954
Rejected – 138
Total votes cast – 3092

Result from ward 10, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 3571
Accredited – 1744

ADC – 11
ADP – 105
APC – 399
PDP – 1012
SDP – 26

Total valid votes – 1581
Rejected – 158
Total votes cast – 1739

Result from ward 3, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 5293
Accredited – 2997

ADC – 11
ADP – 104
APC – 1199
PDP – 1448
SDP – 29

Total valid votes – 2863
Rejected – 134
Total votes cast – 2997

