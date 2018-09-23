OsunDecides2018: PDP’s Adeleke wins own local govt with wide margin

Related News

Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing Osun governorship election, has won his Ede North Local Government Area with a wide margin of votes.

Mr Adeleke won with well over double the votes garnered my his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

The collation officer, Taiwo Mafimisebi, announced the result at about 1.50 a.m.

At the end of collation at the INEC headquarters in Ede, Mr Adeleke polled 18,745 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oyetola who had 7,025 votes.

Following Mr Oyetola is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, who had 1380 votes.

In fourth and fifth positions were candidates of ADP, Moshood Adeoti and ADC, Fatai Akinbade with 758 and 89 votes respectively.

Ede North has 11 wards. A total of 28,672 valid votes were recorded in the local government while 1631 was rejected, both making 30,303 total votes cast.

See full results including ward breakdown below:

Result from ward 9 Apaso, Ede North (10 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 3608

Accredited – 2037

ADC – 2

ADP – 73

APC – 508

PDP – 1276

SDP – 67

Total valid votes – 1956

Rejected – 81

Total votes cast – 2038

Result from ward 8, Ede North (13 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 5453

Accredited – 2682

ADC – 5

ADP – 54

APC – 626

PDP – 1791

SDP – 34

Total valid votes – 2575

Rejected – 101

Total votes cast – 2676

Result from ward 11, Ede North (7 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 2420

Accredited – 1324

ADC – 0

ADP – 64

APC – 273

PDP – 858

SDP – 30

Total valid votes – 1247

Rejected – 51

Total votes cast – 1298

Result from ward 1, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 3934

Accredited – 2091

ADC – 8

ADP – 40

APC – 523

PDP – 1313

SDP – 40

Total valid votes – 1983

Rejected – 106

Total votes cast – 2089

Result from ward 2, Ede North (22 poling units)

Total number of registered voters – 8606

Accredited – 4119

ADC – 4

ADP – 74

APC – 716

PDP – 3015

SDP – 89

Total valid votes – 3983

Rejected – 136

Total votes cast – 4119

Result from ward 5, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 7358

Accredited – 4222

ADC – 9

ADP – 52

APC – 708

PDP – 2321

SDP – 626

Total valid votes – 3832

Rejected – 383

Total votes cast – 4215

Result from ward 4, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 6757

Accredited – 3436

ADC – 13

ADP – 91

APC – 787

PDP – 2010

SDP – 227

Total valid votes – 3194

Rejected – 235

Total votes cast – 3429

Result from ward 6, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 5345

Accredited – 2616

ADC – 7

ADP – 47

APC – 646

PDP – 1687

SDP – 55

Total valid votes – 2503

Rejected – 109

Total votes cast – 2612

Result from ward 7, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 7331

Accredited – 3127

ADC – 19

ADP – 54

APC – 640

PDP – 2014

SDP – 157

Total valid votes – 2954

Rejected – 138

Total votes cast – 3092

Result from ward 10, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 3571

Accredited – 1744

ADC – 11

ADP – 105

APC – 399

PDP – 1012

SDP – 26

Total valid votes – 1581

Rejected – 158

Total votes cast – 1739

Result from ward 3, Ede North

Total number of registered voters – 5293

Accredited – 2997

ADC – 11

ADP – 104

APC – 1199

PDP – 1448

SDP – 29

Total valid votes – 2863

Rejected – 134

Total votes cast – 2997