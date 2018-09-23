OsunDecides2018: PDP’s Adeleke wins own local govt with wide margin

Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the ongoing Osun governorship election, has won his Ede North Local Government Area with a wide margin of votes.
Mr Adeleke won with well over double the votes garnered my his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.
The collation officer, Taiwo Mafimisebi, announced the result at about 1.50 a.m.
At the end of collation at the INEC headquarters in Ede, Mr Adeleke polled 18,745 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oyetola who had 7,025 votes.
Following Mr Oyetola is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, who had 1380 votes.
In fourth and fifth positions were candidates of ADP, Moshood Adeoti and ADC, Fatai Akinbade with 758 and 89 votes respectively.
Ede North has 11 wards. A total of 28,672 valid votes were recorded in the local government while 1631 was rejected, both making 30,303 total votes cast.
See full results including ward breakdown below:
Collation started at the INEC headquarters, Ede North by 9.50p.m. The local government has 11 wards.
Result from ward 9 Apaso, Ede North (10 poling units)
Total number of registered voters – 3608
Accredited – 2037
ADC – 2
ADP – 73
APC – 508
PDP – 1276
SDP – 67
Total valid votes – 1956
Rejected – 81
Total votes cast – 2038
Result from ward 8, Ede North (13 poling units)
Total number of registered voters – 5453
Accredited – 2682
ADC – 5
ADP – 54
APC – 626
PDP – 1791
SDP – 34
Total valid votes – 2575
Rejected – 101
Total votes cast – 2676
Result from ward 11, Ede North (7 poling units)
Total number of registered voters – 2420
Accredited – 1324
ADC – 0
ADP – 64
APC – 273
PDP – 858
SDP – 30
Total valid votes – 1247
Rejected – 51
Total votes cast – 1298
Result from ward 1, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 3934
Accredited – 2091
ADC – 8
ADP – 40
APC – 523
PDP – 1313
SDP – 40
Total valid votes – 1983
Rejected – 106
Total votes cast – 2089
Result from ward 2, Ede North (22 poling units)
Total number of registered voters – 8606
Accredited – 4119
ADC – 4
ADP – 74
APC – 716
PDP – 3015
SDP – 89
Total valid votes – 3983
Rejected – 136
Total votes cast – 4119
Result from ward 5, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 7358
Accredited – 4222
ADC – 9
ADP – 52
APC – 708
PDP – 2321
SDP – 626
Total valid votes – 3832
Rejected – 383
Total votes cast – 4215
Result from ward 4, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 6757
Accredited – 3436
ADC – 13
ADP – 91
APC – 787
PDP – 2010
SDP – 227
Total valid votes – 3194
Rejected – 235
Total votes cast – 3429
Result from ward 6, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 5345
Accredited – 2616
ADC – 7
ADP – 47
APC – 646
PDP – 1687
SDP – 55
Total valid votes – 2503
Rejected – 109
Total votes cast – 2612
Result from ward 7, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 7331
Accredited – 3127
ADC – 19
ADP – 54
APC – 640
PDP – 2014
SDP – 157
Total valid votes – 2954
Rejected – 138
Total votes cast – 3092
Result from ward 10, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 3571
Accredited – 1744
ADC – 11
ADP – 105
APC – 399
PDP – 1012
SDP – 26
Total valid votes – 1581
Rejected – 158
Total votes cast – 1739
Result from ward 3, Ede North
Total number of registered voters – 5293
Accredited – 2997
ADC – 11
ADP – 104
APC – 1199
PDP – 1448
SDP – 29
Total valid votes – 2863
Rejected – 134
Total votes cast – 2997