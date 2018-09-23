Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared the winner of the governorship election in Ila Local Government Area, the home of the pioneer leader of the party, Bisi Akande.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the APC chieftain was defeated by the PDP in his polling unit at Ita Atewogbade area, PU 012, Ward 4 of Ila local government, where he voted on Saturday.

There are 48 candidates contesting for the governorship seat of Osun State.

The governing party defeated its closest rival, PDP, with 162 votes in the local government. The APC recorded 8,403 votes against the 8,241 votes recorded by the PDP.

According to the local government collation officer, Professor Oluwamukomi, the final results for Ila LGA accounted for 11 wards with a total of 21,124 accredited voters.

After the announcement, party agents were seen signing the attestation documents to confirm the credibility of the results.

Below is the breakdown of results

Total registered voters: 39,188

Total of Accredited Voters: 21,124

ADP- 183

APC- 8,403

PDP- 8, 241

SDP- 3,134

A- 4

Aa- 0

ABP- 9

ACD- 14

ACPN- 16

AD- 7

ADC- 96

AGA- 26

AGAP- 4

ANRP- 1

APA- 48

APGA- 4

APP- 25

BNPP- 2

C4C- 1

DA- 5

DPC- 26

DPP- 14

FJP- 3

GDPN- 0

GPN- 1

HDP- 3

KOWA- 2

LP- 6

MMN- 3

MPN- 1

NCP- 12

NEPP- 2

NNPP- 3

NPC- 12

PANDEL- 7

PDC- 61

PPA- 40

PPC- 12

PPN- 12

PRP- 4

PT- 3

RP- 13

SNP- 26

SPN- 9

UPN- 15

UPP- 4

YDP- 3

YPP- 6

TOTAL VALID VOTE- 20,531

TOTAL REJECTED- 847

TOTAL VOTES CAST- 21,378