OsunDecides2018: APC candidate Oyetola wins own local govt

The candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, has emerged as the winner of Boripe Local Government Area where he hails from.
PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier the optimism of Mr. Oyetola and how he won his polling unit at PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG.
He was announced as the winner of the LG by Afolabi Atanda, a professor at about midnight on Saturday, having polled 11, 655 votes, while his closest rival, Ademola Adeleke of the People Democratic Party (PDP), got 6, 892 votes.
Below is the collation of results for the 11 wards in Boripe Local Government as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officer, Afolabi Atanda.
Ward 3 (Iragbiji):
Total Registered Voters – 8930
Accredited – 4204
ADC – 28
ADP – 134
APC – 2734
PDP – 824
SDP – 129
Total Valid Votes cast – 3962
Rejected – 242
Ward 8 Ada Unit ( 8 units):
Total Reg: 4,387
Accredited: 2,031
Total Valid: 1881
APC – 721
PDP – 717
ADC – 5
ADP – 83
SDP – 296
Ward 7, Ada 1:
Total Reg – 3967
Accredited – 1767
Total Valid – 1558
ADC – 7
PDP 594
APC – 568
ADP – 129
SDP – 214
Ward 6, Ororuwo:
TOtal Register – 2850
Accredited – 1431
APC – 477
ADP – 80
ADC – 5
PDP – 488
SDP – 222
Total Valid Vote – 1314
Ward 5, Ada:
Total Register: 4599
Accredited: 2303
ADP – 171
ADC – 32
PDP – 699
SDP – 314
APC – 805
Total Valid Vote – 2091
Ward 1, Iragbiji:
Total Register – 6831
Accredited – 3117
ADC – 16
APC – 1860
ADP – 115
PDP – 693
SDP – 87
Total Valid Votes – 2876
Ward 11 Iree:
Total Registered – 4450
Accredited – 1724
ADP – 106
APC – 460
ADC – 7
PDP – 525
SDP – 449
Total Valid Votes – 1,580
REJECTED: 144
Ward 10, Oke Isa (Iree):
Total Registered votes – 5307
Accredited – 1865
APC – 541
PDP – 705
ADC – 6
ADP – 73
SDP – 399
Total Valid Votes – 1775
Ward 9 – Iree:
Total Registered – 6251
Accredited – 1877
ADC – 11
ADP – 87
APC – 479
PDP – 713
SDP – 432
Total Valid Votes – 1756
Ward 2 (Oja Oba):
Registered Voters – 4900
Accredited – 2315
ADP – 107
ADC – 10
APC – 1545
PDP – 395
SDP – 101
Total Valid Votes – 2208
Rejected – 107
Vote Cast – 2315
Ward 4:
Total Registered voters – 4927
Accredited – 2411
ADC – 10
ADP – 52
APC – 1465
PDP – 529
SDP – 95
Total Valid Votes – 2224
Rejected – 167
Vote Cast – 2391
TOTAL RESULT AT BORIPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Total Registered Voters – 57, 397
Accredited: 25, 045
Parties Total Votes:
ADC – 137
ADP – 1137
APC – 11, 655
PDP – 6, 892
SDP – 2730