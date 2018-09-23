OsunDecides2018: APC candidate Oyetola wins own local govt

Related News

The candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, has emerged as the winner of Boripe Local Government Area where he hails from.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier the optimism of Mr. Oyetola and how he won his polling unit at PU2, Ward 1, LA Primary School, Popo Iragbiji, Boripe LG.

He was announced as the winner of the LG by Afolabi Atanda, a professor at about midnight on Saturday, having polled 11, 655 votes, while his closest rival, Ademola Adeleke of the People Democratic Party (PDP), got 6, 892 votes.

Below is the collation of results for the 11 wards in Boripe Local Government as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation officer, Afolabi Atanda.

Ward 3 (Iragbiji):

Total Registered Voters – 8930

Accredited – 4204

ADC – 28

ADP – 134

APC – 2734

PDP – 824

SDP – 129

Total Valid Votes cast – 3962

Rejected – 242

Ward 8 Ada Unit ( 8 units):

Total Reg: 4,387

Accredited: 2,031

Total Valid: 1881

APC – 721

PDP – 717

ADC – 5

ADP – 83

SDP – 296

Ward 7, Ada 1:

Total Reg – 3967

Accredited – 1767

Total Valid – 1558

ADC – 7

PDP 594

APC – 568

ADP – 129

SDP – 214

Ward 6, Ororuwo:

TOtal Register – 2850

Accredited – 1431

APC – 477

ADP – 80

ADC – 5

PDP – 488

SDP – 222

Total Valid Vote – 1314

Ward 5, Ada:

Total Register: 4599

Accredited: 2303

ADP – 171

ADC – 32

PDP – 699

SDP – 314

APC – 805

Total Valid Vote – 2091

Ward 1, Iragbiji:

Total Register – 6831

Accredited – 3117

ADC – 16

APC – 1860

ADP – 115

PDP – 693

SDP – 87

Total Valid Votes – 2876

Ward 11 Iree:

Total Registered – 4450

Accredited – 1724

ADP – 106

APC – 460

ADC – 7

PDP – 525

SDP – 449

Total Valid Votes – 1,580

REJECTED: 144

Ward 10, Oke Isa (Iree):

Total Registered votes – 5307

Accredited – 1865

APC – 541

PDP – 705

ADC – 6

ADP – 73

SDP – 399

Total Valid Votes – 1775

Ward 9 – Iree:

Total Registered – 6251

Accredited – 1877

ADC – 11

ADP – 87

APC – 479

PDP – 713

SDP – 432

Total Valid Votes – 1756

Ward 2 (Oja Oba):

Registered Voters – 4900

Accredited – 2315

ADP – 107

ADC – 10

APC – 1545

PDP – 395

SDP – 101

Total Valid Votes – 2208

Rejected – 107

Vote Cast – 2315

Ward 4:

Total Registered voters – 4927

Accredited – 2411

ADC – 10

ADP – 52

APC – 1465

PDP – 529

SDP – 95

Total Valid Votes – 2224

Rejected – 167

Vote Cast – 2391

TOTAL RESULT AT BORIPE LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Total Registered Voters – 57, 397

Accredited: 25, 045

Parties Total Votes:

ADC – 137

ADP – 1137

APC – 11, 655

PDP – 6, 892

SDP – 2730