OsunDecides2018: Mob attacks PREMIUM TIMES’ observer

A mob attacked one of PREMIUM TIMES’ election observers at CAC, Ward 3 polling unit at Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oladipo Abiodun, who was monitoring the collation of results was harassed by some persons because they suspected he was taking pictures.

Mr Abiodun’s jacket was torn and his tag was destroyed by the hoodlums.

It took a little while for some security officers come to his rescue before the matter escalated.

Earlier, another PREMIUM TIMES’ journalist was harassed by some security agents.

They claimed she was not a real observer as she “was not wearing the real jacket.”

Although the election was mostly peaceful, there were, however, reports of violence in some local government areas of the state.

Security operatives have managed to bring order in most parts of the state.