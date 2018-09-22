OsunDecides: Omisore wins polling unit by landslide

Related News

Iyiola Omisore, a former Nigerian senator who is standing as the Social Democratic Party candidate in Osun State governorship election, has won his polling unit by a wide margin.

Mr Omisore, from Ile-Ife, won his ward by 375 votes. The All Progressives Congress (APC) came second with 66 votes, while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed far behind with only 21 votes.

The results out of Mr Omisore’s unit reflect his overall performance in his Ile-Ife stronghold, where he is widely projected to do well across the five local government areas that make up the axis with heavy concentration of votes.

Early results showed the former senator trouncing his major challengers around Ile-Ife, which is widely acclaimed the cradle of Yorubaland.

He voted at Ward 1, Unit 3 inside St. Gabriel’s Primary School, Moore, Ife-East Local Government Area, shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Mr Omisore was formerly of the PDP, on whose platform he made an unsuccessful gubernatorial bid in 2014. His influence in the PDP around Ile-Ife axis has been speculated as politically detrimental to Isiaka Adeleke, the candidate of the PDP in today’s race.

Results out of Ede showed Mr Adeleke leading in his hometown, but his chances might have been better and more obvious were Mr Omisore still in PDP.

Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC tapped by incumbent Rauf Aregbesola to succeed him, is reported to be doing well around Osun Central.

Voter turnout in most parts of the state is reported as impressive, which could make the race competitive, although there are reports the electorate were being paid for their votes by all the major parties.

Votes are now being collated at local government level across the state, and most may not reach the state collation headquarters in Osogbo until later on Sunday morning.