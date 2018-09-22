Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the election in the polling unit of its pioneer national chairman, Bisi Akande.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Akande voted at his Polling Unit 12, Ward 4, Ita Aewogbade, Ila Local Government Area.

At the end of counting of votes, the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the polling unit with 78 votes to the APC’s 49.

The Presiding Officer of the polling unit, Nwadike Ogechi, announced the result at 4:12 p.m. in the presence of voters, journalists, and observers.

Below is the breakdown of the counted votes:

A- 1

ACD- 1

AGA- 1

APC- 49

PDP- 78

SDP- 19

UPN: 1

Mr Akande earlier assured that his party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, will emerge the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

“My party has always been assured of victory especially in this part of the country, we are everywhere,” he said.

A total of 48 candidates are taking part in the election in the 30 local government areas of the state.