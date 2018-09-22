Yola agog as Ribadu declares for Adamawa governorship

Related News

Yola, the Adamawa State capital, went agog Saturday as the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, declared to vie for governorship of the state.

Mr Ribadu is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He vied for the governorship post in 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to incumbent, Mohammed Jibrilla.

By early Saturday, Mr Ribadu’s supporters began to fill up from the Yola Airport to the ever-busy Galadima Aminu Way in the heart of Jimeta, venue of the declaration.

A passenger plane conveying the governorship aspirant touched down at Yola Airport around noon.

The APC chieftain drove in a long convoy for over an hour before reaching his campaign office near the police barracks on Galadima Aminu Way.

After addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, who thronged the campaign office, he trekked to the party’s secretariat where he declared his intention to vie for the office of the governor.

Motorists and commuters faced difficulty accessing Jimeta Modern Market and other routes followed by the motorcade.

Speaking at the secretariat, Mr Ribadu said he was overwhelmed by the turnout, which, he said, was indicative of people’s desire for change in the state.

He lambasted the state government for what he called its failings in addressing the aspirations and needs of the people.

He told his supporters that if given the chance to lead the state, he will provide an all-inclusive leadership devoid of deceit and lies.

Mr Ribadu said Adamawa is in need of a leadership that will provide holistic development and change the face of governance in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the youth who participated in the rally, Sadiq Jacob, said the decision by the youth of Adamawa state to support Mr Ribadu was hinged on the need for someone with good track record and capacity.

“We are sure Ribadu will not deceive us. We are sure he will not cheat us and believe he is here to salvage the state,” he said.