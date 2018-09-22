Omisore votes, decries vote buying

Related News

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has cast his vote at the Polling Unit 3 Ward 1, Ife East.

Mr Omisore, a former deputy governor of the state and former senator, arrived the polling unit around 11: 05 am.

He voted at St Gabriel Primary School, Moore, Ile-Ife at 11:15 am.

Mr Omisore, who addressed the media after voting, said he observed that there were some irregularities in the election.

He however said he could commend INEC because of what he had heard and observed about the process so far.

Mr Omisore also condemned vote buying.

He said those selling their votes had destroyed their destinies because there were no good roads and schools in the state.

He said by selling their votes would only compound the problems of the states.

“I know INEC and other officials are trying to prevent it but it is still happening. People are stylishly doing it,” he said.

There has been a massive turnout in Ile-Ife. This is one of the places Mr Omisore is expected to garner most of his votes.

Voting was also going on peacefully at Court Hall Olode, Ward 7 Unit 001, the home town of the SDP candidate whose father is the paramount king of the town (Olode).