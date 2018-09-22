Aregbesola votes, expresses satisfaction with election conduct

Related News

The outgoing Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and his wife, Sherifat, have cast their votes at ward 8, Unit 1,Ifofin polling booth in Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Aregbesola, in company of his wife and some family members, arrived the polling booth at about 11.53 am and after the duo received voting rules and regulations from the election officials, they were accredited, and immediately cast their votes.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting vote, the governor expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the election so far, and also called on electorates to maintain peace through out the exercise and after.

He also applauded the security arrangements, pointing out that democracy had come to stay, as much as people are allowed to make their choice of leaders without any fear or threat.

The outgoing governor expressed confidence that, his party, All Progressives Congress, APC, will be victorious, just as he assured of maximum support for his successor.