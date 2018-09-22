Governorship election commences peacefully in Osun

Related News

The governorship election in Osun State has commenced with many potential voters trooping out to their various polling units for accreditation.

At the various polling units visited across the state by PREMIUM TIMES reporters, people were seen checking their names on the voters register get accredited.

Accreditation process has started at Ede South Local Government, Alajue, one of the local governments the PDP Governorship aspirant, Ademola Adeleke is expected to secure votes.

The presiding officer, while introducing himself the voters, warned that nobody would be allowed to join the queue after 2:00pm.

He went further to explain to the voters the grounds on which they would not be allowed to vote.

Some of the reasons, according to him, include possession of temporary voter cards, names missing on the voter’s register and if their cards do not belong to the polling unit.

The Assistant Presiding Officer stated that preference would be given to the elderly, pregnant women and people with disability.

It was also observed that flyers are still being disturbed in the ward to the electorates after the presiding officer’s speech.

The situation in Iwo was also impressive as there has been a massive turnout of voters at the polling units visited.

The gubernatorial aspirant from the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeoti, is from Iwo Town and he is expect to pull most of his vote from the area.

As early as 6:45 am, materials and INEC officials have arrived.

In some of the polling units visited, polling points and materials were already set up as early as 7 am.

Voters have also behaved responsibly in most area as they queued up peacefully to check their names on the voters’ registers.

Security officials have conducted themselves properly. There have been no reports of intimidation of voters by either party officials or security personnel.

Also, there have been no reports of violent clashes as since the exercise commenced at 8am.

However at some wards such as Egbedore LGA, voting was yet to commence as at 8 am, though voters were already on ground.

At one of the polling unit in the state capital, Osogbo Grammar School, the process has commenced.

The Polling Officer said there are 946 registered voters at the unit.

There was also disagreement among voters as a man jumped the queue at Ward 6, Unit 1, Ororuwo, Boripe LG.

At ward five in Gberi, Egbedore voting was yet to commence at half past 8 am. The delay was however not caused by INEC officials. However, the voters were getting apprehensive at the time of filing in this report.

Two persons could not vote Ola-Oluwa in Iwo-Oke 2 ward due to failure of the card machine. They were among the first set of people who had queued up to vote.

The INEC officials appeared worried and had to call the commission’s office to resolve the challenge.

At Ile-Ife, where the candidate of the Socialist Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, is expected to vote, the voters arrived early just like the INEC officials .

The poling unit had a lot of voters waiting before 8: am.