OsunDecides: Atiku, Saraki urge Osun people to vote out APC

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku and the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, were among the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party who stormed Osogbo, the Osun State capital, urging residents to vote out the All Progressives Congress’ government Saturday.

Both personalities, who are aspiring to be the presidential candidate of the PDP, harped on the need for the voters to give the PDP a chance to restore the economy of the state.

Mr Abubakar was concerned about the protection of the votes, as he called on the voters to protect their votes.

“Stay and protect your votes, if you don’t protect your votes, they will steal the votes,” Mr Abubakar said, while addressing the huge crowd.

“They will steal your votes as they did in Ekiti. The PDP is going to win the election on Saturday.”

Also speaking, Mr Saraki said the situation facing Osun State and its workers was enough to vote against the APC.

He said the APC government in the state had refused to pay salaries for several months, adding that the situation in Osun was worse than even states where there is Boko Haram insurgents.

He said Mr Adeleke would ensure that all salaries were paid when he becomes the governor of the state.

“This election is about Osun people. You must send a messenger to all Nigerians. A government that can owe salaries for three years needs to be sent out,” said Mr Saraki.

The chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, said the APC leadership needed to be voted out because it had shown that it was corruption ridden and could not continue to provide the required leadership in the state.

He said the incoming PDP government would bring relief to the people and create the environment for development to thrive.

Mr Adekeke, in his address to the people, noted that he would ensure salaries were cleared when he becomes governor by asking creditors to the state to give the state some time to pay salary arrears.

He noted that he would pursue his six-point agenda and deliver on his campaign promises.

His nephew and popular music artiste, Davido, was also on hand to add tonic to the campaign rally, with a brief on the stage performance.

The presence of the artiste created uproar as the crowd pressed and pushed to get closer to him.