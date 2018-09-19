2019: Fela Durotoye picks ANN presidential nomination form

Related News

Fela Durotoye, a motivational speaker, has picked the nomination form of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) to contest for the position of Nigerian president in the 2019 general election.

Mr Durotoye announced this on Tuesday while thanking his supporters for donating money for him to obtain the ANN form on Twitter.

“Many people had said expecting people to be committed enough to own this campaign was unrealistic as Nigerians don’t donate to politicians or politics…with your prayers and continued support, we’ll have some more good news to share.

“A few minutes ago, after satisfying all requirements, I received the nomination form of our party @ANNigOfficial to officially express my interest to serve our nation in the capacity of the President,” his tweets read.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that Mr Durotoye had earlier enjoined the public to donate towards the purchase of the N3.5 million nomination form in order for him to be able to contest in the presidential primary for ANN.

He was one of the 18 young presidential aspirants who formed Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) coalition in July 2018 and resolved to support one consensus candidate to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The emergence of Mr Durotoye last month led to the exit of some members from the alliance.

A former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, expressed displeasure over the electoral process while the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore denied being part of the coalition.