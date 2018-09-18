OsunDecides: ‘I’ve worked 24 hours of every day spent in office’ – Aregbesola

Related News

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State says he has worked 24 hours daily to serve the interest of the state’s residents since he assumed office in 2014.

Mr. Aregbesola said this in his address at the All Progressive Congress (APC) mega rally in Osogbo stadium on Tuesday, ahead of Saturday’s poll to elect his successor.

“I’ve worked 24 hours of every day since I have been voted in as the Governor of Osun State like the Constitution has stipulated.You can see that our party has achieved a lot in the last eight years.”

“By this time next week, we’ll be rejoicing,” he said in hope of the victory of his party at the election.

The party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is contesting against 47 other candidates.

Among those present at the rally was President Muhammadu Buhari, ministers, legislators, governors and national leaders of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the 13 governors at the event, Governor Nasir El- Rufai of Kaduna State pledged the full support of the governors for Mr Oyetola.

“We are here confident that the people of Osun will come out en masse to vote for our party on Saturday,” he said.

The national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, commended the Mr Aregbesola for his leadership of the state, stating that the projects he has embarked upon are in line with the party’s agenda.

“I must really appreciate this my friend, Governor Aregbesola,” he said repeatedly.