2019: Saraki lobbies Plateau PDP delegates, harps on North-central’s turn

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday restated his stance that it was the turn of the North-central region to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2019.

The presidential candidate who is also from the zone said the 2019 presidential election provides an opportunity for someone from the region to lead the nation.

Since the nation began its democratic sojourn in 2019, political power at the centre has been largely rotated between the predominantly Muslim dominated north and the Christian dominated south.

Mr Saraki, who recently defected from the ruling APC to perfect his presidential bid, spoke on Sunday at Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party secretariat during a tour to seek the support of the state’s delegates in the upcoming PDP presidential primary.

“This is our chance in the North-central and opportunity to produce president. We need somebody that is courageous and can stand for the masses. We need somebody that can’t be intimidated .

“I believe all of us from Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger and Benue states (North-central) are all one family. We have worked hard for this country. We have been loyal to this country. Are we part of it? Today, in this country we are more divided than ever before.

“A lot of people are asking where do we belong to. We have to have a government that is inclusive. A government that all of us will have a say, the same voice. This country belongs to all of us. We are all part of it. We need a president that if you see, you will say this man represents Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Saraki said as the 2019 election draws closer, “Nigerians should change the direction of the country”.

“As we approach election, we have to change the direction of this country. We will be fair to everybody in this country. I am here in Plateau, my own home. I said so because anything that affects a member of a family affects the entire family.

“I will bring succour to those who have suffered too much particularly in this state that lost dear ones. What I can bring you if I become the next president, I will fight to protect all of you. I will make sure anybody that commits any crime would be brought to justice.

Mr Saraki, former Kwara State governor, also promised to “stand and fight for all Nigerians.”

“I want to give you (a) Nigeria that you will be proud of,” he added.