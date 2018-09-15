Buhari sad as Nigerian ambassador to Qatar dies suddenly

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Abdullahi Bawa Wase.

The President, while extending his condolences to the family members, the government and people of Plateau State, praised the roles played by the late Wase in conflict resolution efforts in Plateau State.

He recalled that, even before his appointment as Ambassador, the late Mr. Wase was very prominently involved in community peace activism.

A statement by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, quoted President Buhari as praying to Allah to forgive the sins of the late Ambassador and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.