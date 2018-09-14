EFCC denies raiding head office of Standard Chartered Bank

Related News

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has denied raiding the head office of Standard Chartered Bank.

The bank was among those indicted by the Central Bank of Nigeria for allegedly helping telecom giant, MTN, illegally remit millions of dollars of foreign currency abroad. The bank has denied the accusation.

On Friday, the EFCC in a statement said it not raid the bank’s head office.

“Following repeated media enquiries regarding a purported raid on the head office of the Standard Chartered Bank today September 14, by Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Commission is constrained to state that there was no raid on the bank by its officers,” the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The raid by operatives purportedly wearing the jackets of the Commission might have been the handiwork of errant officers who acted without authorisation.

“The action is in flagrant violation of the standard operation procedures of the Commission as it is not the style of the EFCC to openly raid the offices of banks and other financial institutions.

“Officials of such institutions who are wanted by the commission, are usually invited for questioning after discreet investigation. Over the years, banks have been cooperative in releasing their officers to the Commission for questioning.

“The Commission will investigate the circumstances leading to this illegal raid by errant officers and those found culpable would be subjected to the internal disciplinary mechanism of the Commission.

“EFCC again reassures Nigerians that it is an agency which adheres strictly to the rule of law and will, as much as possible, avoid draconian measures in its fight against corruption.”