Related News

A former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, has criticised the recent trend by some groups who purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for political aspirants.

President Muhammadu Buhari; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje and an ex-vice president, Atiku Abubakar are some of the aspirants who have had their forms bought for them by groups across the nation.

According to the PUNCH Newspaper, Mr Bafarawa flayed this trend in Benin on Wednesday during his meet-the-delegates tour ahead of the party’s primaries.

Mr Bafarawa is among about a dozen other aspirants running for the Peoples Democratic Party presidential ticket.

Those running with Mr Bafarawa include Mr Abubakar; former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Senate President David Mark; a senator for Plateau North Senatorial District, Jonah Jang and governors Aminu Tambual and Ibrahim Dankwambo of Sokoto and Gombe states respectively.

Mr Bafarawa also cautioned leaders to stop using government offices to misguide and manipulate Nigerians, particularly the electorate.

According to the report, Mr Bafarawa said that it was misleading for such leaders ”to misinform Nigerians about their financial status, with respect to the purchase of party nomination forms”.

The aspirant further said such deceit was wrong as it puts the burden of purchasing such forms on the ordinary Nigerians.

Mr Bafarawa also pointed out that the large number of aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party showed that the party was growing.

He said the PDP was committed to rescuing Nigeria from the APC adding that the party was united and committed to the common goal of the ordinary man.

“If I did not clinch the PDP presidential ticket, as a democrat with a vision and mission, I would offer my services to whoever gets the ticket,” Mr Bafarawa added.