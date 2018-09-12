Leah Sharibu’s home raided — Father

Related News

Suspected robbers have burgled the home of Leah Sharibu, the schoolgirl abducted by Boko Haram in February, her father said.

Leah was abducted alongside over a hundred others, but while her peers were later released following the government’s intervention, she was denied freedom for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Her father, Sharibu Nathan, told PREMIUM TIMES the family’s home in Dapchi, Yobe state, was attacked by “robbers”. But he said the attack was not “a big deal”.

“Of course, our house was invaded on Monday by robbers who looted some of our belongings, but it was not a big deal,” he said.

“If I was the one first contacted, I wouldn’t have made any issue out of it.”

“No one was hurt during the invasion. They only grabbed our food supply and our small power generator,” he said.

Earlier reports said Mrs Sharibu, Leah’s mother, was not at home on Monday morning when their house was attacked.

She however raised the alarm when she returned after dropping her son in school and found out that her house had been burgled.

Mr. Shuaibu said their loss was nothing compared to what troubles them, apparently referring to her daughter’s continued captivity.

But he pointed out that it was only their house that was burgled in the neighbourhood.

“We were the only one whose house was burgled in our street,” he said.

In August, Leah’s photograph and her recorded voice was released by her captors in which she was heard calling on the Nigerian government to come to her rescue.

It is 207 days today since Leah and her other released schoolmates were taken to captivity.