Over N11 million recovered as bribes from police officers in two years – Official

The assistant commissioner of police in charge of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle, has revealed how the police retrieved N11.1 million as bribes collected within the last two years by police officers across the country

Mr Shogunle stated this in Osogbo during a sensitisation for police officers towards the state’s gubernatorial election scheduled for September 22.

He said the monies had been given back to the owners and that over 10 officers were dismissed based on bribery and other unprofessional conducts.

“As a result of unprofessional conduct of officers, police authority had dismissed over 10 police officers within the last two years.”

PREMIUM TIMES has exclusively reported cases of extortion perpetrated by the security operatives with some caught on video collecting bribes from motorists.

He also urged police officers to shun corruption as they would be sanctioned for such acts.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections, Mr Shogunle assured that efforts will be made to ensure that the process is free, fair and credible.

“Police will arrest anyone who goes to polling unit with money on election day.”

He said the police will ensure there is level playground for all aspirants.

”The Nigerian Police is not supporting any political party, it is left for the people of Osun to choose who will be their (next) governor. The force will ensure that there is level clean ground for everybody to protect their votes, materials and (we will) ensure that there is no violence before, during and after the election.”