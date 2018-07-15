BREAKING: Tragedy as pastor accidentally drives into jubilating crowd in Fayemi’s hometown

Related News

A mid-size wagon ran into an ecstatic crowd welcoming the victory of Kayode Fayemi on Sunday morning, hitting a seven-year-old boy and leaving him ghastly wounded.

Medical personnel were not optimistic about the boy’s high chances of recovery, only urging his family and relatives to be fervent in their prayers.

Witnesses immediately identified the driver to PREMIUM TIMES as a preacher with Living Faith Church (a.k.a.: Winners’ Chapel). The man was on his way to Sunday service when the accident occurred about 8:26 a.m.

Imole Afolabi was rushed to Heirs Hospital in downtown Oye, and medical personnel immediately shut the entrance to prevent overcrowding and any distraction that could come with it while administering emergency treatment.

Funmilola Afolabi, the boy’s mother, told PREMIUM TIMES they joined residents who trooped out to celebrate Mr Fayemi’s victory at Ilupeju Junction, Oye, shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the All Progressives Congress’ candidate winner of the Saturday election.

Mrs Afolabi, who became instantly downcast in a campaign vest distributed by the APC, said the hospital officials asked her to hold strongly onto her faith.

The pastor, who identified himself to PREMIUM TIMES only as Festus, said he was not speeding beyond approved limit for the zone before the accident. He also insisted that he held the brakes of his 1970s model Peugeot 504, but regretted that the boy was still seriously injured.

“We are placing all our hope in God,” he said.

Witnesses at the scene said the pastor was not at top speed or reckless prior to the crash.

Hospital officials were unable to interact with PREMIUM TIMES, with the senior doctor on duty saying it was difficult to speak on the boy’s status as at 9:06 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police in the state could not be reached for comments Sunday morning.

Mr Fayemi, who hailed from Oye Local Government Area, was declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election around 8:00 a.m., coasting home to victory against Kolapo Eleka.

Mr Eleka, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party known more for his association with incumbent Ayodele Fayose than his own candidature, managed to win only four out of 16 local governments, losing to Mr Fayemi by over 10,000 votes.

