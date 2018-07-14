Related News

Nigeria’s embattled finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, has been elected chairperson of the board of the African Export-Import Bank amid a certificate scandal she has faced in the last one week.

Mrs Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting of AFREXIMBANK in Abuja.

The bank, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been meeting in Abuja .

Mrs Adeosun will be succeeding the outgoing chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel. The position has a one-year tenure.

Mrs Adeosun’s election is coming amid a certificate forgery scandal she has been enmeshed in for seven days now.

The minister has been in the eye of the storm after PREMIUM TIMES revealed she did not participate in the compulsory national youth service.

The paper also showed that the minister’s exemption certificate, which she has worked for years with, is unauthentic.

Mrs Adeosun has yet to comment on the findings, and the federal government too has kept mute.

Under the Nigerian law, certificate forgery is a criminal offence punishable by either a term of imprisonment or fine.